Wright, Lois Laverne

Lois Laverne Wright, age 88, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, April 28, 2024. Lois leaves to cherish her memory sons, Jeffery (Janice) Wright, Luther Wright III; daughter, Pamela Lynn Wright; grandchildren, Eren, Allyson, Juan, Kori; 4 great grandchildren; special sister-in-law, Patricia Dunson. Memorial service 11 am Saturday, June 1, 2024 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH. Calling hour 10 am at which time family will receive friends.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

