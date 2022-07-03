WRIGHT, Roberta Mae



Age 93, of South Charleston, passed away July 1, 2022. She was born on March 11, 1929, in Pontiac, Michigan. Roberta will be greatly missed by her loving family. She was a great wife and a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Roberta was a founding member of the Heritage Commission on which she had served as secretary and treasurer. She was also a 60-year member of the Monday Night Club, a 50 plus year member of the Easter Star, a member of the Quilt Club and a lifelong member of the South Charleston United Methodist Church. Roberta worked at a young age as a waitress at Mattie Guthries Restaurant in Springfield. She also worked at Wright Patterson Air Force Base and was retired from the U.S. Postal Service where she was a clerk in South Charleston, Ohio, office. She and her husband Charlie were the owners of Wright Construction Company for more than 60 years. Survivors include two sons, Mark (Bobbi Jo) Wright and Philip (Judy) Wright; grandchildren, Spencer Charles Wright (Brittany), Lauren Mackenzie Wright (Fiance Jeff Schurman II), Peyton Wamer, Cole Wamer, Jessie Brann (George), Josie Maggard (Zack), Chris Dehaven (Kim), Kyle Dehaven (Mandy) and Leah Sachs (Bryce); great-grandchildren, Cora Mae Wright, Amelia Grace Wright, Lilly Brann, Brycen Sachs, Ava Sachs, Letti Sachs and Gabe Dehaven. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Charles P. Wright; her mother, Bessie Mae (Henthorne) Burks; her grandparents, Charles Foster and Laura Ellen Henthorne; and very dear friend, Arlene Bennett. At Roberta's request, private family services will be held at JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Heritage Commission. Condolences maybe shared at www.jkzfh.com.

