WURTZBACHER, Jacqueline

WURTZBACHER (JONES), Jacqueline E.



Age 91, of Centerville, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord. A visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday, January 29, 2023, from 4:00PM to 6:00PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main Street, Centerville, OH 45459. A funeral service will be held Monday, January 30, 2023, at 11:00AM, Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, OH 45459. Burial will follow at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Post #675 and Epiphany Lutheran Church in memory of Jacqueline. For full remembrance and to share condolences please visit www.routsong.com.

