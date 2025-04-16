Wynn, Dorothy

Wynn (Hardin), Dorothy Jean



Dorothy Jean Wynn, 93, of Springfield, passed away on April 10, 2025. She was born on May 26, 1931, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Richard Eugene Hardin and Jessie A. (Henderson) Hardin. Dorothy dedicated much of her life to caring for others. She graduated from Springfield High School. She worked at Mercy Hospital for 30 years and later at Springview Developmental Center for 17 years before retiring from the State of Ohio. Her love of music and dance brought joy to many, and she was a faithful and active member of Greater Grace Temple. Dorothy will be fondly remembered for her warm spirit, generosity, and devotion to her family. She especially cherished her time with her grandchildren. Known for her delicious, sweet rolls, she had a love for shopping and always took pride in dressing well. Dorothy genuinely enjoyed traveling. She supported numerous causes close to her heart, including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Community Police Academy, and Veterans' organizations. She is survived by her children, Teresa (Larry) Jordan, Diane Sheffield-Jordan, Ernest (the late Frances) Wynn, Carla Wynn, Kim Edley, and Sandra (the late Jerald) Turner; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; her sister, Eleanor Hardin-Jones, numerous nieces and nephews; a special niece, Jackie Brewton; and a dear friend, Teresa Metzamaier. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Wynn; her children, Leslie D. Wynn Hall and Charles A. Wynn; and her siblings, James Hardin, Charles Hardin, Elden Hardin, Richard Hardin, Ida Hardin-Madison, Geraldine Hardin-Burch, Josephine Hardin-Sembly, and Florence Hardin-Moore. A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held on Thursday, April 17, at 12:00 p.m. at Greater Grace Temple, with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. To view her memorial video and leave condolences, visit www.littletonandrue.com





