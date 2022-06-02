WYSOCKI, Joyce M.



Age 93, of Fairborn, Ohio, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022. Joyce was born



December 13, 1928. Joyce worked at Wright-Patterson as the executive secretary of her division for thirty years where she enjoyed spending her time, and made lifelong friendships. During this time, she enjoyed traveling throughout the country with her friends. Joyce was a creative soul and was known to spend her time painting and doing other arts and crafts. In her spare time you could find Joyce shopping, specifically at her favorite place, Chico's. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents Ora C. Ellis and Sally Ellis (Phillips); and her sister Alice A. Ellis. Joyce is survived by her daughter Pam Ketring (Kevin D. Ketring, D.V.M); three grandchildren, Melissa (Jeff Price), Zach (Roxanne), and Amanda; three great-grandchildren, Frankie, Knox, and Levi. Services for Joyce will take place on Friday, June 3 at Trinity Church, 821 North Central Avenue in Fairborn, OH, 45324. A visitation will take place from 11am



until the time of service at 12:30 pm. Burial will follow the service at Byron cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared for the Wysocki family at



www.BurchamTobiasfuneralhome.com