WYSONG, Dale E.



Dale Eugene Wysong, 87, of 105 East Roger Dr. of Trenton, died Sunday, December 20th, while at The Woodlands



Nursing Home. He was born in Dayton, to Paul and Mildred Wysong on May 1st, 1933. Dale graduated from Dixie High School in New Lebanon and Ashland College in Ashland, Ohio. He was an elementary school teacher in Trenton and Middletown and after retiring he taught at Southwestern



College for 3 years. Dale was a member of Faith United



Methodist Church in Middletown, and a charter member of Hope United Methodist Church in Franklin Township. He spent 35 years as a Boy Scout Leader and was a 50 plus year member of the Knights of Pythias Lodge. Mr. Wysong was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Mary Martha Wysong. He is survived by his sons, James (Susan) Wysong of Danville, KY & Steve (Sharon) Wysong of Toledo, OH; grandchildren, Julie Wysong from Crestwood, KY, Philip Wysong from Danville, KY & Noah Wysong from Toledo, OH; step-grandchildren,



Brandon Ogestelli of Troy, OH, Renee Hall & Daniel Hamilton of Sidney, OH; with several great-grandchildren. Funeral



Service will be Saturday, December 26, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, with Reverend Ann Myers officiating, and it will be live-streamed on the funeral home's YouTube channel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 12:00 noon - 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Masks are required for all attending and social distancing will be



observed. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hope United



Methodist Church, 3642 Shaker Rd., Franklin, OH 45005. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

