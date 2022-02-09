YAKE, Mary A.



100, of Springfield, passed away on January 29, 2022. She was born in Washington, D.C. on November 23, 1921, to Thomas and Mary (Sousa) Vass. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She retired from the Clark County Department of Job and Family Services in 2003 after 19 years of service. Survivors include her five children, Mary Ellen (Gordon) McClung, Theresa (Steve) Adams, Steve (Carol) Yake, Beth Yake and Tim (Kerri) Yake; sister, Alice Viverette; brother-in-law, Paul Adams; seven grandchildren, David (Stephanie) Adams, Emily Sizemore, Christopher, Rachael, Kyle, Mitch and Gabrielle Yake; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenny in 2015, three sisters and one brother. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 11, 2022, in St. Joseph Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the mass in the church. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society or St. Joseph Church. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

