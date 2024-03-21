Yancey, Alma "Joyce"



Alma "Joyce" Yancey, 70, of Springfield Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2024. She was born June 8, 1953 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of John Howard and Doris (Fowler) Yancey. She was employed as a custodian at Springfield News-Sun and a line operator at Yamada.



She graduated from Springfield South High School and Springfield Clark CTC, JVS at the time in Office Administration. Joyce loved spending time with her family and friends.



She leaves to cherish her memory her son, John Yancey; daughters, Joyce "Annette" Morris and Crystal Yancey; special son-in-law, Leon Howard; grandchildren, Jasmine Yancey, Brittany Yancey, Tyisha Yancey, Terra Burton, Jeremiah Yancey and Isaiah Yancey-Morris, 16 great grandchildren; two special great-grandchildren; Ava and Christian; two sisters, Jeannette Yancey and Clarice Crowe; special nieces, Leann and Antoinette Yancey; special friends, Coletta Coleman-Stiles, Terrance Ellison, Sharon Howard, Jan Moore and Denise Moore and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Johnathan Yancey; great-grand daughter, Sevyn Yancey; sister and brother-in-law, Saundra and Mitchell Graves and aunt, Clarice Daniel.



Visitation is Saturday, March 23, 2024 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. in the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com



