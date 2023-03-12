Yarbrough, Chloe Ann



Chloe Ann Yarbrough, 81, of Hillard formally of Springfield passed away on Friday, March 3rd, 2023. She was born October 3rd, 1941 in Arcanum, Ohio the daughter of Ralph and Virginia Wogomon. Chloe Ann attended First Christian Church for many years. She was a secretary at Wittenberg University in the physical plant dept. retiring after 28 years. She enjoyed reading, old movies, gardening, and crossword puzzles. She was very interested in her family heritage and spent many hours researching her genealogy. Chloe Ann loved spending time with her family, especially hosting Christmas gatherings. Chloe Ann is survived by her three daughters: Danielle (Craig) McSurdy, Andrea Rhoads and Shannon (Doug) Sanker; grandchildren: Heather (Andrew) Wathen, Brenna McSurdy, Ian McSurdy, Meggan (Kevin Kennedy) Rhoads, Josh Rhoads, Caleb Rhoads, Warner Sanker and Andrew Sanker; great-grandchildren: Carter, Brayden, Jase, Wesley and Killian; a sister-in-law, Carol Wogomon and one niece, Leslie Evans. Chloe Ann is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 51 years, Bob Yarbrough in 2014 and her brother, Doug Wogomon. The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 18th, 2023 at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 18th, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial gifts may be made to Randolph County Historical Society, 416 S. Meridian St., Winchester, IN 47394 or the Kidney Fund www.kidneyfund.org. Online expression of sympathy may be made at www.littletoandrue.com.

