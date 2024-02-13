Yeakle (Deck), Doris J.



Doris J. Yeakle, age 87 of Hamilton, OH passed away on February 9, 2024. Born on March 16, 1936, in Hamilton, the daughter of John and Mary (Steinhour) Deck. Graduated from Hamilton High School and on September 24, 1954, she married her high school sweetheart, James "Jim" Yeakle. Doris worked for many years at P&G Center Hill where she was a lab technician in product research. She is survived by her children, Kimberly (Jerry) Ziepfel and Jim Yeakle and many other grandchildren, great grandchildren, loving relatives and friends. Visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Saturday, February 17, 2024 from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Memorials to a charity of one's choice. Online condolences and full obituary at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



