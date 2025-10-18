Yolanda Reed

Reed (Harenberg), Yolanda Anne



Yolanda Anne Harenberg was born on June 1st 1939 in Springfield, Ohio.



Her parents were Dolores Harriett (Mckinney) Harenberg of Springfield Ohio and Donald Hunt Harenberg.



Yolanda's siblings were Melinda "Lou" Henry, Michelle Cole, Von Heinrich Harenberg (Elaine)and Jacque Harenberg (Angie)



Yolanda was married to Willis Oliver Reed for 30 years. She is survived by; Timothy Reed (Enon, Ohio) Christy Medina (Houston, Texas)and Dawn Blunt (Basim)(Dayton, Ohio)



Grandchildren include; Megan Reed, Madelyyn Joy Reed, Jonothon Samual Reed, Alexander Medina



Nieces and Nephews include;, Bethany Scler, Hannah Schler, Von Harenberg II, Alexandria Harenberg, Lynne Henry, Ken Rae Henry, Mark Cole, Sarah Cole



Services will be held on November 8 at Aley United Methodist Church 4143 Kemp Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45440



