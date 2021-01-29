X

YORK, Karen

YORK, Karen Marie

Age 69, of Dayton, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021. Karen was a third generation member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO). Family will greet friends

Friday, January 29, 2021, from 1:00pm-2:00pm at Routsong

Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd, with Funeral Services beginning at 2:00pm. For those unable to attend, the services will be livestreamed on Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube

channel. Burial in Woodland Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at


www.routsong.com


Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2100 East Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

