dayton-daily-news logo
X

YOUNG, Darell

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

YOUNG, Darell John "DJ"

Age 74, passed away on February 19, 2022, after a long illness in Springfield, Ohio. Darell was born in Columbus, Ohio, on December 7th, 1947.

Darell graduated from Northeastern High School in 1965 in Springfield, Ohio. Darell is preceded in death by his father Guy and daughter Jennifer. He is survived by his mother

Naomi and stepfather Michael Pluchinsky; sister Debi; Brother Michael, Tim and Kevin; sons Chris, Tony and Josh; grandchildren Casey, Taylor, Levi, Seth, Max and Noah; and great-grandchildren. Darell will be

remembered for his quick wit, funny stories and many friends. The family wants to thank Arbors Nursing home for the

wonderful care of Darell. In lieu of flowers, please donate to

Arbors at Springfield, 1600 S. Paris Pike Road, Springfield, Ohio, or your favorite charity.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Buscemi, Jean
2
Kantosky, Dorothy
3
SCACCHETTI, Reagan
4
Grusenmeyer, Daniel
5
BURKHOLDER, Dorothy
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top