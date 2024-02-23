Young, Evelyn

YOUNG, Evelyn Taylor

YOUNG, Evelyn Taylor, age 94 of Dayton OH, passed away on Wed, Feb 14, 2024. The funeral service will be held on Sat, Feb 24, 2024, 12:00 pm at Greater Allen AME Church, 1620 W 5th St, Dayton OH 45402, Rev John E. Kidd, officiating. The family will receive relatives & friends Saturday at the church beginning at 11:00 am. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. 3rd St.

