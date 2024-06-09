Young, Jack Conrad



Jack Young, age 93, of Dayton, OH, was born January 12, 1931, in Ulm, Arkansas. He peacefully departed this life Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Jack was a graduate of Dunbar High School Class of 1949 and retired from WPAFB after more than 30 years of service. He is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Wynolia Young; parents, Richard and Viola Young; brother, Rudolph Young; and sisters, Ruth Stone, Hazel Garrett and Maxine Spence. Jack leaves to cherish his memory son, Jay (Andrea) Young; daughters, Jana Adams and Dawn Adams; grandchildren, Jerrod Young, Taylor Young and Paige Young; and a host of nephews and nieces. Funeral service 11 am Saturday, June 15, 2024, at Bethel Baptist Church, 401 S. Paul Laurence Dunbar Street, Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.



