YOUNG, Jenifer

Age 45, of Grosse Ile, Michigan, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021. She was born July 28, 1976, in Dayton, Ohio. She graduated from Springboro HS, the University of Michigan (BS) and Duke



University (MBA). She is



survived by three children,



Anderson, Jack and Karalyn Young, and her former



husband Adam, all of Grosse Ile. She is also survived by her



father John "Chuck" Chambers and brother Ryan Chambers, both formerly of Springboro and now in St. Augustine, Florida. She is survived by Kennedy Chambers of Dayton who was like a daughter to her. She is also survived by her Aunts Cindee Alkhoury of St Augustine and Diane Lee of Kettering, and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Linda Chambers of Springboro and her much loved grandmother Delores Chambers (from who she learned so much including how to play cards). Her circle of friends,



including too many to name (you know who you are) provided joy, love and peace for her. She worked on early efforts for recycling cellular telephones and other environmental



matters. Her love for her children and family was consuming and she helped with school activities, the Boy Scouts and



other family related activities until her untimely end. Her smile could light up a room. Her unexpected passing leaves a hole in many lives. Funeral Services will be Saturday, 10:00 am at the Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St., Springboro.



Visitation will be Friday, 5:00 – 8:00 pm, at the funeral Home. Burial in Springboro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to one of the following charities,



Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum mbgna.umich.edu / The Women's Center of Southeastern Michigan-womenscentersemi.org. To leave a condolence please visit



