Young, Marguerite

Marguerite "Pedie" Young, 91, a beloved resident of Clark County, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Thursday, October 19, 2023. She was born on April 19, 1932, in Hardin County, Ohio, to Clarence and Carrie (Druschel) Woodard. Known affectionately as "Pedie" since her childhood, she leaves behind a legacy of compassion, dedication, and warmth. Pedie began a remarkable journey, graduating from the Community School of Nursing in 1950. Her career at Community Hospital spanned over 40 years, where she earned the role of Head Nurse of Same Day Surgery. Her commitment to the well-being of others was unwavering. Beyond her professional accomplishments, Pedie found joy in the simple pleasures of life. She was an avid seamstress, a green-thumbed gardener, and known for her brownies that brought smiles to many faces. Her passions extended to the racetrack and the football field, where she enthusiastically followed NASCAR. In 2013, Pedie endured the loss of her beloved husband, Roger, with whom she shared 54 years of love and companionship. She was also preceded in death by her four brothers and two sisters. Pedie leaves behind cherished memories in the hearts of several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Paul and Nancy Young, and her special friend, Nancy. A celebration of Pedie's life will take place on Saturday, October 28th, at 2:30 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with visitation from 1:30-2:30 prior to the service. Following the ceremony, she will be buried in the Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the German Township Fire and EMS at 3940 Lawrenceville Dr., Springfield, OH 45504. Marguerite "Pedie" Young's memory will forever live on in the hearts of those she touched with her kindness and love. To remember Pedie's life, you can view her memorial video or leave online condolences at www.littletonandrue.com.





