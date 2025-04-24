Young, Merrell Joseph



Merrell Joseph Young, born June 12, 1938, in Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2025, in Findlay, Ohio, at the age of 86. He was the beloved child of Leslie Edwin Young and Veronica "Vera" Ann (James) Young. Merrell attended Hamilton Catholic High School before serving in the United States Navy as a radio operator aboard the USS Amphion (AR-13).



Merrell was first married to Catherine LaVerne (Simms) Young, with whom he had four children. Later in life, he remarried Victoria Lea (Bothast) Young and eventually settled in Findlay, Ohio, to be near his stepson and grandchildren.



A devout Catholic, Merrell was deeply involved with his church community and found strength and purpose through his faith.



He is remembered with love by his sister, Maureen Imfeld, and brother, Jerry Young; sons, Leslie Young and Christopher (Christina) Young; daughter, Karen Montgomery; stepson, Stephen Orr, and his wife, Ami Orr. Merrell's legacy continues through his grandchildren: Steven Young, Sean Young, Brittany Fowler, Hannah Montgomery, Eli Montgomery, Joseph Young, Jonathon Young, Abigail Eckman, Joshua Orr, and Katherine Orr; his great-grandchildren Caleb, Nicolas, and Chloe Young; Xaiver, Lawrence, and Isabella Young; Gavin and Gracelyn Fowler; Noah, Owen, Olivia, and Ellianna Young also carry forward cherished memories of him.



Merrell is also fondly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Julienne Schmitt and Margaret Feldman, son Harold Young, and most recently by his beloved spouse Victoria "Vicky" Young.



A funeral service will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 820 Bowen St., Dayton, OH 45410 on May 3rd, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. An informal gathering will follow at Marion's Pizza located at 711 Shroyer Rd, Dayton, OH 45419. Merrell's ashes will be laid to rest beside Vicky at College Corner Cemetery in College Corner, Indiana.



