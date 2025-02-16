Young, Robert L. "Bob"



age 87, of Dayton OH, passed away February 12, 2025. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Bonnie; son, Michael (Patti) Young; daughter, Shelby (Doug Swart) Borchers; grandchildren, Justin (Beth) Brock, Matthew Borchers, Molly (Jeff) Simon, and Katelyn Young; 2 great-grandchildren; and nieces, Kay Young and Jennifer Hamblin. Bob served in the U.S. Army and retired from Tech Development. In addition, he was proceeded in death by his parents Ruth and Edward Young; and 4 brothers, Ed, Tom, Rich, and Jeff. No services at this time. Arrangements in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com



