Young, Ruth



Age 89 of Springboro, formerly of Farmersville passed away peacefully on May 13, 2024. She was born in Washington, PA to the late Leonard and Mallie (Baker) Powelson, and graduated from West Chester High. Ruth enjoyed reading, playing cards, and traveling with her late husband. Ruth had a sweet personality, was kind to everyone she met and will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Richard and her sister Chriss Woosley. She is survived by her son, David (Jana) Young, daughter, Bev (Roger) Cox, grandchildren, Kim James, David Young Jr., Kevin Cox, Doug Cox, and Barbie Stumpf, 14 great grandchildren, and her sister Ann Mort. The family would like to give special recognition to her caregivers at Enclave of Springboro and Day City Hospice. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 18th, 2024 from 10-11am at the Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St. Germantown, 45327. Funeral services will begin at 11am with interment immediately following at Holp Cemetery, Farmersville. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Enclave of Springboro or Day City Hospice. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com