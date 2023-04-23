Yukawa (Suzuki), Kiyo S. "Kay"



Yukawa, Kiyo "Kay" S. (Suzuki), age 101 of Englewood, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023. She had worked for many years as a seamstress working at Fox Cleaners and TK Sports. Kay was a member of Englewood United Methodist Church and the Japanese American Citizens League. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed swimming at the YMCA, gardening, and mushroom hunting. She is survived by her daughter: Joyce Yukawa, sons: Loren (Debi) Yukawa, Allyn (Ann) Yukawa, grandchildren: Bryan (Kelli), Angie (Michael), Heather (Ryan), April (Daniel), Jason (Destini), Allyson (Jesse), great grandchildren: Madison, Emma, Ava, Finn, Emberly, Winnie, Lani, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: William T. Yukawa, parents: Hanshichi and Mine (Honda) Suzuki and brothers: Tad and John Suzuki. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Crystall and Melita for the wonderful care given to Kay. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Englewood United Methodist Church (107 N. Walnut St., Englewood) with Pastor Norman A. Moxley II officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Interment will be held privately at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Englewood United Methodist Church. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

