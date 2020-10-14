ZACHARIAS, Sallie Marie Age 65, of Dayton, left her body Monday, October 12, 2020. Sallie stepped onto the bus today for the final time; this morning, she was driving. Radiant with her unforgettable eyes in a brightly colored dress with matching hat, shoes, and purse, no doubt nibbling on Fiddle Faddle. She was released from her earthly limitations and burdens, free to be independent and decisive. She will be stopping at her favorite shopping destinations, the Goodwill Store on Linden Ave., the McDonald's at Wilmington and Dorothy, and to do her banking at Meijer on Stroop. Sallie had friends and acquaintances of great importance to her all across the Dayton area. These were her sustenance. She will be finding treasures to give Quiona, her favorite nurse at Riverside Nursing Home, and her nieces Raina, Ellie, Lily, and Erin, whom she loved deeply. Her amazing memory will serve her well as she navigates this landscape she has never before driven. Sallie will know the liberation from this place as she travels away from her former challenges. She glows with her mischievous smile reflecting wisdom, generosity, and love. There will be joy for her now, pure joy. When she arrives at the new place, she will be greeted by those who made the trip before; her parents, Frank and Helen Zacharias, her nephew, Lennon Meyer, and her dear companion, Mike Kelly. Sallie was born December 30, 1954. Sallie graduated from Fairmont West High School in 1972, and went on to work at Digitron in Centerville. Sallie had resided on Briarwood Avenue and Quimbey Lane before moving to Riverside Nursing Home. She is survived by her sisters, Leslie (Terry) Rogers and their daughter Raina (Todd) Shultheis and their daughter Ellie, Laurie (Phil) Ruscillo and their daughter Lily (Christian Roerig) Meyer; brother, Christopher (Sue) Zacharias and their daughter Erin (David) Morckel, and friend John Merz. A graveside service will be held Thursday, October 15 at 10:00am at St. Kateri, 1623 Calvary Ave., Dayton OH, 45409, for anyone who wishes to attend. Please bring a pumpkin to the service (carved or uncarved) to celebrate her favorite time of year. We trust Sallie will continue to send us messages using a different format. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.routsong.com

