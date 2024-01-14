Zaenkert, Trevor Anthony



age 22 of Okeana, passed away at his residence on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Trevor was born in Oxford, Ohio on November 9, 2001, to Fred Zaenkert and Jane (Moorhead) Zaenkert. Trevor enjoyed growing up on the farm, spending time with his family and several close buddies. The agricultural lifestyle is how many of his passions prospered. His favorite hobbies were joy-riding quads, harvesting, working on project trucks, catching sun in his dune buggy and most of all tractor pulling. Trevor was most known for his talent of tractor pulling but was also known for always having a smile on his face! Trevor's life was proof of Matthew 19:26 "With God all things are possible." No matter what trials and tribulations came his way, he continued on with a positive attitude and inspired all who crossed paths with him. Trevor named his V8 Hot Rod "Life Changer" to reflect his life changing diagnosis. However, to those who knew him, he was the life changer! Along the way, Trevor refined a strong Christian faith. Trevor helped in starting Stockyard Cowboy Church in Hamilton, OH with Bob Huff. Trevor recruited many members and with time the church family grew. Trevor also had strong beliefs about helping others. He made a goal to host a toy drive each year for Children's hospital. Trevor's positive demeanor during times of anguish influenced his friends to host a tractor pull in his honor. In a short period of time, they pulled off a large-scale event and raised funds to assist Trevor in covering some of his medical bills. Many individuals poured love into Trevor throughout his journey. Trevor was well loved by his family, friends, tractor pulling community and by most that had the pleasure of meeting him. He continued doing what brought him joy, all the while touching the lives of others. Trevor was a perfect light in this imperfect world. His light will ripple endlessly, and many lives will be made better because of it.



Trevor is survived by his mother Jane; father Fred (Beverly), sisters Brittany (Ben), Olivia, Brothers Aaron (Brisa), David, Michael, Step Brothers Corey (Nikki), Zachary (Jessi), Jeremy (Kaitlyn), Grandparents Fred and Julie Zaenkert, Nieces Kiley, Mia, Adeliegh, Esmae and Nephew Jimmy amongst of few. Trevor was preceded in death by his great-grandparents Warren (Elma) Truster, grandparents John (Patsy) Moorhead and dear friend Luke Richardson. As well as many other loving family, friends and members of the tractor pulling community.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 20,2024 from 10:00 AM to 1:30PM at Springdale Nazarene Church,11177 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, Ohio. Funeral service will be following visitation at 1:30pm, Bob Huff of Cowboy Church will be officiating. A private graveside service will follow at Scipio Union Cemetery.



Memorial contributions can be made to:



Stockyard Cowboy Church - SNC ,11177 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, Ohio



Life Changer: Pulling for a Cure - 1506 Zaenkert lane, Okeana Ohio 45053



