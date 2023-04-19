Zappe, Helen

Zappe (Koch), Helen



Helen K. Zappe, age 96 of Dayton passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Promedica of Beavercreek. She was born July 27, 1926 in Dayton, OH to Gustav and Helen (Follrich) Koch, both of whom preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by two husbands: Iris Carpenter in 1977 and Fred Zappe in 1992, as well as a son, Dail Carpenter in 2018. She is survived by two daughters: Joyce and husband Raymond McCabe of CA and Carolyn Carpenter of IN, as well as five grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Reverend Jeffrey Campbell of St. John's United Church of Christ, where Helen was a long-time member, will officiate a graveside service on Friday, April 21, 2023 at Woodland Cemetery at 1:30 PM. Please meet at the cemetery gates at 118 Woodland Ave. Dayton, OH 45409 by 1:20 PM Friday to be led to the graveside. Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel is entrusted with funeral arrangements. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

