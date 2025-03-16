Zappe, Roger Stephen



age 80, of Kettering, Ohio passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton on March 6, 2025. Roger was born in Dayton, Ohio on June 22, 1944 to Stephen Zappe and Josephine (Haren) Zappe. Roger retired from Clifford Paper after having excelled for 50 years as a sales representative in the book publishing paper industry. He gained the respect and friendship of his many business associates with whom he forged lifelong friendships. He led a full, rich and rewarding life which included many rounds of golf, poker games, and a fifty year annual golf trip with a circle of cherished lifelong friends. He treasured his family, friends and business associates and kept them close. Roger was quick witted, generous, bold, hardworking, unconventional, appreciative, empathetic, engaging, and a large presence in the lives of his family and friends. He is survived by his children Lori Zappe of Kettering (Steve Boggs), Dana Zappe of West Carrollton, David Zappe of Kettering; his sister Marilyn Slack of Gainesville, Florida; and former wife and mother of his children Barbara Zappe of Oakwood. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother Geraldine Zappe; and brother-in-law, Lyman Slack. In the spirit of giving, Roger donated his body to Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine. A celebration of Roger's life will take place at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429 on Saturday, April 12. Family will greet friends from 2:00pm-3:00pm, with celebration of life services beginning at 3:00pm. For those unable to attend, Roger's services will be livestreamed on Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube page. Following Roger's services, friends are welcome to join the family for a reception at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shriners Children's Hospital, attn: Shriners Children's Processing Center PO Box 947765 Atlanta, GA 30394 or The Dayton Foundation, 1401 S. Main St., Ste. 100 Dayton, OH 45409. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



