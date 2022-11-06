ZARKA, Michael



February 17, 1954 - October 31, 2022



Age 68, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022.



Mike Zarka is survived by his wife Jackie Zarka; 3 daughters Heather Lange (Garrett) Karma Badders (John) Rachel Stockman (Trey); grandchildren Gabriel, Kennedy, Nevaeh, Skyler, Emma, Michael, Kirsten, Madison and 2 great-grandchildren Kolin, Justin; step-children Christopher, Michelle, and Joey. He was preceded in death by his parents Betty Jones and Ronald Zarka and brother Ricky Zarka. Mike was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching The Cincinnati Bengals and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Celebration of life set for later date.

