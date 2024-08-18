Zavakos, Pamela Jean



ZAVAKOS, Pamela Jean, a beacon of warmth and light, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday August 7, 2023, in Columbia, South Carolina after a seven year long courageous battle with breast cancer. Through her cancer journey, she taught those around her what it looks like to live bravely and always with joy, laughter and a smile. She was known for her trademark spunk, even until the end. Pam will forever be a bright, guiding light to her family and loved ones.



Born to Maxine and Jim Daniel on January 7, 1962, Pam's life was a tapestry of love, dedication, and service. She devoted her life to her children, husband and family. Pam's greatest joy in life was raising her three boys, Bradly (Rande), Zach (Erica), and Alex (Victoria), shaping their lives with her affection, wisdom, and guidance. Her pride in their achievements and her unwavering encouragement were the cornerstones of their lives. Pam was married for 31 years to her soulmate Ted, whose partnership and love were the foundation of their beautiful family. Together, they built a life filled with cherished memories and deep affection. Ted's unwavering support during her illness was a testament to their profound love for each other. Pam was the best Yiayia to her granddaughters Liberty and Kalliope, always making the girls smile, laugh and spoiling them rotten.



Her love extended beyond her immediate family to her siblings, with whom she shared a special bond that was filled with joy, laughter, and mutual support. She was a beloved sister to James Daniel (Pam), Melinda Walter (Joe), Kim Daniel, Jamie Geraci (Kris) and Jessica Shackelford, and her presence was a source of comfort and strength to all who knew her. Pam was a light of affection and joy to her nieces and nephews, whose lives were immeasurably enriched by her presence. She held a special place in her heart for her nieces and nephews, showering them with unconditional love, laughter, and countless cherished memories. Her role as their beloved aunt was a source of immense pride and joy, and her influence will be felt for generations to come.



For an incredible 47 years, Pam dedicated her life to the sport of volleyball, coaching both men and women across various levels. Her career was marked by the profound impact she made on each individual she mentored. Known for her inspiring leadership, strategic brilliance, and genuine care for her players, she transformed the lives of those fortunate enough to play under her guidance.



Pam was preceded in death by her mother, Maxine Daniel; mother-in-law, Peggy Kontonickas and father-in-law, Christ Zavakos. She is survived by her father, James Daniel; her husband, her sons, her siblings, and a host of friends and extended family who were touched by her kindness and spirit. Her memory will be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing her, and her legacy of love will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.



Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 21, 2024 at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 1322 Brown Street with Father Dan Meyer celebrant. Interment Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike.



