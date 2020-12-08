ZAWADA, Blanche Rose
Age 86, passed away on December 3, 2020, at 9:30 PM from complications due to COVID. Obituary can be found on
Conroy Funeral Home's website: conroyfh.com. Her funeral mass will be held on Thursday, December 10th at 10:00 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 819 Kenton St., Springfield, OH. All are welcome.
Funeral Home Information
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH
45505
https://www.conroyfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral