Zech (Kreitzer), Joyce



Zech, Joyce A. age 90 of Germantown, OH passed away at Hospice of Dayton on April 24, 2023 after a brief illness. She was born in Germantown, OH to the late George and Flora (Boomershine) Kreitzer, and graduated from Germantown High School. A year after graduation, she married her late husband, Gerald Zech. Joyce was an avid gardener and supporter of her garden club. Along with her parents, and her husband of 59 years, Gerald Zech, she was also preceded in death by 1 brother and 3 sisters. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews. Graveside services will be on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00am at the Germantown Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hospice of Dayton in memory of Joyce. Serving the family is Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St. Germantown. Online condolences can be left at www.arpprootfh.com

