Zehr, Verle "Sonny"



Verle "Sonny" D. Zehr, aged 75, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2023, in Ocala, Florida. He was born on August 17, 1947, in Alba, Oklahoma. Sonny was a Senior Master Sergeant in the Air Force, having dedicated 26 years of his life to serving his country. Through his military service, he formed many lifelong friendships and was admired by his colleagues.







Beyond his military service, Sonny had a passion for golfing and could often be found on the greens in his free time. He had a great love for his family and is survived by his wife of 33 years, Velma, his daughter Nicole (Pat) Hunter, and his two granddaughters, Alexis Royse (Cincinnati, OH) and Ashley Royse (Dayton, OH). Sonny also had a brother, Ron Zehr (Misty), based in Wichita, Kansas, as well as many brother and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.







Sonny was preceded in death by his parents, Verle, and Pauline Zehr. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. A memorial service will be held on June 23rd, 2023 at 1 pm, at the Dayton National Cemetery, located at 4400 West Third Street, Dayton, OH 45428, to honor his life and legacy.



