Zeigler, Patricia

Zeigler (Dalzell), Patricia L.



PATRICIA L. ZEIGLER, 87, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at Wooded Glen on Tuesday afternoon, June 20, 2023. She was born in Springfield on December 29, 1935, the daughter of the late Jesse and Sarah (Shoemaker) Dalzell. Pat worked as the manager of O'Brien's Restaurant for several years and previously worked in retail management for Woolworth's, S.S. Kresge's, and KMart. She is survived by her children, Sally Glass, Tom (Kathy) Kelly, Jim (Debbie) Kelly, and Shirley (Michael) Miller; sister, Mary (Richard) Richardson; eleven grandchildren, Jammie (Erin) Kelly, Nick Kelly, Andy Kelly, Archie (Carrie) Murden, Chad Murden, Natasha Luster, Randi (David) Daoud, Ric (Cyndal) Glass, Ryan Glass, Stephen Miller, and Rebecca (Gideon) Jones; eight great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, James E. Zeigler in 2019; a brother, Donald Dalzell; and sisters, Helen Mercer and Ann Remy. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





