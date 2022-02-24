ZEISMER, Naomi Rose



Age 96, of Miamisburg, passed away February 20, 2022. She was born September 18, 1925, in Canton, NY, to the late



Henry and Grace Horn. Naomi received her RN degree from Columbia Union College and was a Central Service professional for the duration of her



career. In her early years she set up the Central Services Dept. at Washington Sanitarium and Hospital currently known as Washington Adventist Hospital. After a brief stay in West Virginia she moved to the Dayton area to set up the Central Services Dept. at Kettering Memorial Hospital in 1964 when the hospital opened. She was very active in the National and International Central Services Assoc. for many years and also served as President of the NCSA. In addition to her



parents, Naomi was preceded in death by her husband, Myron "Joe" in 2001. She is survived by her daughter Vickie (Roy) Hacker; her grandson John (Brandy) Waugh; 3 great-grandsons Jonathan, Shawn, and Nathaniel Waugh and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Naomi was a very kind, loving person and will be remembered for her smile and being a sweetheart. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 27, 2022, from 2:00 pm until time of service at 3:00 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. Burial will take place at David's Cemetery on February 28, 2022, at 1:30 pm. To leave a condolence message please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com