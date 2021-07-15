ZELIK, NURINALDA

ZELIK (Herrera), Nurinalda



Age 69 passed away July 12, 2021, in Dayton. She was born on August 1, 1951, to the late Rafael and Minerva Herrera in New York.



She was a long time member of Precious Blood Catholic Church. She is preceded in death by her husband Stephen who died on December 16, 2020.



Nurinalda is survived by her loving children: Carmen Kassis, Cindy and Jeff Jones, Sandy and Bill Collins, Annette and Randy James, David and Donna Zelik, Douglas and Pauline Zelik, Kimber and Diane Zelik; grandchildren: Christan (LeeAnn) Sisco, Douglas Andrew Luneke, Christopher Stephen Collins and Paola, Patricik Howell Collins, Victoria Marie Jones, William Lee Collins and Megan, Jeffrey Alan Jones Jr., Aaron Joseph Collins, Walker Lee James and Danielle, Cathy Croxdale and David, Lisa Marie Zelik, Emma Prior, Adam Zelik, Joseph Vincent Kassis, Dalton Lee James; great-grandchildren: Willow Grace Temple, Olivia Analise Collins, Jackson Alan Temple, Mason Lee James, Kolton Dylan James and Austin Braden James; sister Griselda Herrera and brother Rafael Orlando Herrera and wife Yvette.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30AM Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Precious Blood Catholic Church, 4961 Salem Ave., Dayton OH 45416. The family will receive friends 3-5pm Friday, July 16, 2021, at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45415. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at



www.bakerhazelsnider.com