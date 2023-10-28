Zellers, Teresa Lynne



Teresa Lynne Zellers, a loving mother, wife, sister and friend, completed her journey on this earth on October 23, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Born on January 31, 1965, in Dayton, Ohio, Teresa brought happiness and warmth to everyone fortunate to cross her path. She was known for her radiant smile, one of a kind laugh, friendliness, loving nature, and she will be profoundly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Teresa is preceded in death by her father, Raymond Lee Sr, and her father-in-law, William Zellers. Teresa graduated from Vandalia Butler High School in 1983, leaving behind a cherished legacy of her cheerful and vibrant personality. She found a rewarding path in her career at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, dedicating more than 15 years of service as a Configuration/Data Management Specialist. Teresa's colleagues admired her dedication, professionalism, and the positive energy she brought to the workplace. Family was at the center of Teresa's world. She was the cherished daughter of Raymond Lee Sr. & Phyllis Anne (Johnson) Florence and the adored wife of her husband, Jeffrey William Zellers, for 37 wonderful years. Her love for her children, Kyle Xavier Zellers and Katie Ray Zellers (Mat Fischer) was unmatched, and the memories they created together will be treasured forever. Teresa was also a loving and caring sister to Raymond (Cristie) Florence Jr. and Doriann Florence, whom she enjoyed spending time with. Teresa was a devoted aunt and great-aunt, leaving a legacy of affection and love to her nieces and nephews, Kayleigh (Jeff) Hahn, Kory Florence, Karson Florence (Fiancé Sarah Lewis), Laura (Joe) Sneed, Troy Lightcap, and her great nieces and nephews, Addison, Larkin, William, and Andrew. She was also a cherished daughter-in-law to Beverly Zellers and sister-in-law to Jodi (Harvey) Lightcap. As a friend, Teresa was recognized for her kindness and generosity. She had a unique talent for ensuring people felt welcomed and loved. Her doors were always open to both friends and family, and she loved nothing more than spending quality time with her loved ones. In her spare time, Teresa adored quality moments with her family and had a taste for adventure. Whether it involved riding her E-Bike, watching her favorite TV shows and movies, or traveling with family. These moments of togetherness and thrill were what Teresa valued most in life. A Gathering for family and friends will be held on Sunday, October 29, 2023 from 3-6 pm at Zerkle Funeral Home, 11900 N Dixie Dr., Tipp City, Ohio. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, October 30th at 10:30 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice in memory of Teresa. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com. Teresa Lynne Zellers radiated love and kindness in a world that often needs it. Her spirit will forever reside in the hearts and minds of those who were fortunate enough to know her. While we grieve the departure of this remarkable woman, we also commemorate her life and the cherished memories she leaves in her wake. May she find eternal peace.





