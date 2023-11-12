ZENGEL, Mariada "Bootie"



Mariada "Bootie" Zengel, 85, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on November 9, 2023. She was born on March 21, 1938, in Dayton, to the late Clifford and Virginia Davis. Bootie was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She had a passion for gardening, quilting, and volunteering. She was a master gardener and an active member of the Centerville Historical Society, Dayton Quilters Guild and Cox Arboretum. Bootie was also a dedicated member of the Church of the Incarnation. She was known for her open-mindedness, sympathetic nature, and as a great listener. Bootie attended Centerville High School and later pursued her passion for nursing at Sinclair Community College, where she earned an associate degree. She dedicated 20 years of her career to Dayton Children's Hospital, where she made a significant impact on the lives of countless children. She is survived by her loving husband, Adam J. Zengel, and their sons: Jim (Connie), Adam (Lisa), Tom, Larry (Marian), and Joe (Heather). Bootie will also be deeply missed by her grandchildren: Emily (Alex), Amanda, Sarah (Landen), Casey, Jenna (Lane), Patrick, Conrad, Cameron, Cole, Frances, Sasha, Jared, Adam, and Mariada. She was also a cherished great-grandmother "GG" to Finley, Davis, and Chloe. Bootie was preceded in death by her infant daughter Pattie, her parents, and her sister Nancy Rodwell. Visitation will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Centerville on Monday, November 13th, from 4 to 7 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Tuesday at Church of the Incarnation at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bootie's memory may be made to the Parkinson's Research Foundation or Hospice of Dayton. The family would like to express our gratitude to Hospice Nurses for their assistance during this difficult time. Online condolences may be sent to: www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com



