Zenni, Martin

Capt. Martin "M" Zenni, USN (ret.) 102 of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and Fall River, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2024. Born on Christmas 1921 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Backus Martin and Anna Zenni, he was predeceased by his beloved wife, Margaret (Simon) Zenni after 59 wonderful years together.



Captain Zenni enjoyed a 38-year career in the United States Navy beginning with boot camp at Great Lakes in 1940 and later stationed at Pearl Harbor on the Battleship Maryland, where he qualified for the United States Naval Academy and graduated in 1945. He commanded two large squadrons and four ships. He finished his career as Commanding Officer of the Navy Training Center, Great Lakes, IL in 1977. He received many Commendations and Military awards, including the Meritorious Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Meritorious Unit Commendation, American Defense Medal with a Bronze Star, American Campaign Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Medal, Navy Occupation Service Medal, World War II Victory Medal, National Defense Medal with one Bronze Star and Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal. He remained forever friends with the Griswolds, Taylors and Bornos from Mayport, FL, where he commanded SERVRON 2.



Following his Naval career, Captain Zenni served as Special Assistant to the Mayor Carlton Viveiros of Fall River, MA and later the Executive Director of the Fall River Housing Authority. He served as Chairman of the Fall River Police Board and the Port Development Committee, a member of the Advisory Board of Saint Anne's Hospital, and a Corporator of BayCoast Bank. He was Secretary of the American Lebanese Association in Washington, D.C. and an officer of the Lebanese American Veterans and American Lebanese Societies in Fall River. He was a Board Member of the Girl Scouts, the United Way, and the Fall River Country Club, where he and Jake Shaker enjoyed many rounds of golf and libations at the 19th hole!



His Navy career brought him to Newport, RI where he met Jimmy Hallal and the gang from Fall River, and then the love of his life, Peggy. Their 59-year marriage was blessed with many friends, family, and adventures. He was dedicated to his sisters-in-law Adele and Alice and best friends with Alice's husband, Bill. He was godfather to Sandy Hallal and Jeff Shaker. He loved spending time with the Abdow family in Washington DC. He shared his love of musical theater with his grand-daughters and golf with his son Marty and grandsons. He taught his family how to play cribbage, spending countless hours in boisterous games that he usually won. He enjoyed trips to Foxwoods with Lorry and Eddy Viera.



He is survived by two sons, Dr. Martin Zenni and his wife Dr. Elisa Zenni of Ponte Vedra, Florida, and Matthew Zenni and his wife Anne-Marie Zenni of Fall River, Massachusetts; four grandchildren, Miranda, Alexander, Madison, and Michael; his nephew William Tucker III, with whom he enjoyed long talks and cigars; and many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his siblings Mabel (Zenni) Snell, May (Zenni) Heekin, Dolores (Zenni) Zennie, Cecilia (Zenni) Scovil, Richard Zenni, and Joseph Zenni. The family is indebted to his loving caregivers Janet, Charlene, Kelly, and Juanita. His Funeral will be on February 20, 2024, at 10:00 AM in St. Anthony of the Desert Church, 300 North Eastern Ave., Fall River. Visiting hours are 4:00  7:00 PM on February 19, 2024, in the Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River. Contributions in his honor may be made to St. Anthony of the Desert Church or the United States Naval Academy Foundation, Inc., 301 King George Street, Annapolis, Maryland 21402 Federal Tax ID Number: 23-7003516. Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Fall River. For tributes or directions: www.waring-sullivan.com



