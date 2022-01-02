ZENNIE, E. David



Age 98, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Born



December 2, 1923. Son of



Joseph and Bertha. Husband of Dolores (deceased), Father to Michele (Gary), Michael



(deceased), David (Julie), Grandfather to Lance, Dana, Luke and Abby, Great-Grandfather to Lane, Fay, Deondre, Mia, Eli and Owen. Survived by sister Martha and many nieces and nephews and companion Joan St.Marie. Preceded in death by his two sisters, Helen and Dorothy, and one brother Albert. Employed 44 years at NCR and Microelectronics, a subsidiary of NCR. A World War II Veteran, Marksman and Sharpshooter, with an Honorable Discharge serving from March 1943 through September 1945 in the European Theater, awarded one Overseas Service Bar, Good Conduct Medal, European Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon, Two Bronze Service Stars, American Theater Ribbon and World War II Victory Medal. President for many years of the American Lebanese club and founding member of St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church. Family to receive friends 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday, January 7, 2022, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel, masks are encouraged. Mass of Christian Burial at



Emmanuel Catholic Church 10:00 AM Saturday, January 8, 2022. Burial to follow Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in E. David's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis,



Tennessee 38105 US, www.stjude.org.

