Zepernick, David Edward



David Edward Zepernick died peacefully at his home in Miamisburg, OH, on May 18, 2025 at the age of 86. David was born in Kentucky in 1938 and raised in Sidney, OH. He enlisted in the Army at the age of 19 and proudly served our country while stationed in France. Stateside, David worked as a data processor at Monarch Machine & Tool in Sidney as well as a systems analyst for the City of Dayton. He loved classic cars and took pride in his Corvettes. After retirement, he spent 21 happy years on the coast of NC in Nags Head, playing golf and watching the pelicans fly by.







He was preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Elizabeth (McIlvaney), his sister Ann (Lob), his brother James and his first wife Joan (Dietz). He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Janice Wells, his son Kyle (Paula), his daughter Anne (Marco), his stepdaughter Melinda Hoffbauer (Greg), his grandchildren Kendall, Casey, Emma and Andy and his cat Bugsy. In honoring Dave's wishes, no formal service will be held.



