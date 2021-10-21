ZERKEL, Marie E.



77, of Englewood, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021. Marie was genuine, warm, funny, lighthearted, empathetic, and independent. She was always gracious and humble, often laughing at herself and making those around her feel at ease. A generous mother and grandmother, Marie was always there for her family. She took pride in helping others and she continually saw the best in those around her, regardless of circumstance.



Marie devoted most of her life to nursing, working at Good Samaritan Hospital for more than 35 years as a primary care nurse, a discharge nurse, and, before her retirement, in infection control. Her work as a nurse only made her more



generous.



Marie was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Ned; her parents William and RoseAnne Gerhard; and her brother Daniel Gerhard. She is survived by three daughters, Lisa Zerkel, Debbie Sutton, and Cheryl (Wendell) Crissinger; four grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. Marie is also survived by a brother William Gerhard, two sisters Linda (Norm) Miller and Therese Frick, several cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends.



There will be a gathering of family and friends Monday, October 25, 2021, from 4:00 - 6:00 pm, at Kindred Funeral Home, 400 Union Boulevard, Englewood. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, October 26, at Church of the Transfiguration, 972 South Miami Street, West Milton with Fr. Eric Bowman celebrant. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Day City Hospice. To leave a message or share a special memory of Marie with her family and read complete obituary, please visit:



