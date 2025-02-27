Zettel, Robert

Zettel, Jr., Robert A.



Robert Anderson Zettel, Jr. was born on February 25, 1946, to Thelma H. Schardt Zettel and Robert A. Zettel, Sr. Robert previously lived in Cincinnati and graduated from Madeira High School in June 1965. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Cincinnati on June 16, 1970. He married the love of his life, Betty Elizabeth Kathleen Weber-Bradley- Zettel on June 20, 1970. He continued his education, receiving his master's degree from Capital University. Robert was in scouting for 40+ years, was an Eagle Scout with Palms, God and Country and the Coast Guard Auxiliary for 20+years. He was raised to Flotilla Commander twice and was in the Blue Lodge Mason and made Master of Lodge. He was also a member of Scottish Rite and York Rite. Robert is survived by his four children, Robert A. Zettel III, Robin Kathleen Tehan, Rebecca Dawn Noel Zettel and Phyllis June Quay Allen. Also surviving are his sister, Barbara Lee Zettel Steward, 10 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and 2 nieces. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2025 from 9:30-11a.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center followed by funeral services at 11a.m. Graveside services will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Cincinnati, Ohio at 2p.m. on Friday where he will be laid to rest beside his late wife, Betty. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com