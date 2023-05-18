Ziegler, William J.



William J. Ziegler age 94 of Hamilton passed away Thursday May 11, 2023. He was born September 14, 1928 in Hamilton, Ohio the son of the late David and Effie Ziegler. He is survived by two daughters Sheila (James) Poynter and Rhonda Hart; granddaughter Melissa (Brooks) Browning-Marquet; and great grandchildren Clair, Tessa, and Holden. Mr. Ziegler was also preceded in death by his daughter Becky Nelson. A graveside service for Mr. Ziegler will be held at 2:45 PM on Monday May 22, 2023 in Greenwood Cemetery in Hamilton with Pastor Valerie McCann, officiating.


