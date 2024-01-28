Zimmerman, Barbara

Zimmerman (Williams), Barbara Jean



Barbara Jean (Williams) Zimmerman, age 85 of Clayton, passed away on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. Barbara graduated from the St. Elizabeth Hospital Nursing School in 1959. She had worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Barney Hospital (Dayton Childrens) and later was the Director of Nursing for VOCA Healthcare. Barbara was an active member of the Salem Church of God. She was a member of Trailblazers and the Christian Woman's. Barbara loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 63 years: Edward J. Zimmerman, children: Todd Zimmerman, Becky (Dan) Swafford, Timothy (Terri) Zimmerman, Missy (Roger) Staton, Jamey Zimmerman, 15 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, sisters: Cindy (John) Boosinger, Debbie (Michael) Wiley, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Al and Jean (Gross) Williams and sister: Cheryl Sahley. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Richard Triplett and her grandson Pastor Thomas Zimmerman officiating. Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, Salem Church of God Trailblazers or Cypress Pointe Health Campus. To view the service for Barbara and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



