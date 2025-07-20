Zimmerman, Jodi Lynn



Jodi Lynn Zimmerman, 61, of Columbus, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday morning, July 16, 2025. She was born in Columbus on March 11, 1964, the daughter of the late Sherry Lynn (Seitz) Zimmerman and Robert Zimmerman. Jodi is survived by her brother, Todd (Kristin) Zimmerman; niece and nephews, Hannah Zimmerman, Ian (Erin) Zimmerman and Jack Zimmerman; and cousins, Debbi Seitz and Sally (Dave) Howe. At the family's request, a private graveside service will be held at Ferncliff Cemetery. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





