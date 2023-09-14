Zimmerman, Linda

Zimmerman (Baumann), Linda L.



Linda L. Baumann Zimmerman 62 of Hamilton passed away on Sunday September 10, 2023. She was born October 10,1960 in Hamilton Ohio to the late Melvin and Darlene Baumann. She leaves to her loving memory her brother Larry (Debbie) Baumann, Garry (Debbie) Baumann; her nieces and nephews; Bryon (Emily) Baumann, Brett (Ashlie) Baumann, Cory Baumann, Nikki (Josh) Stegner, Brady Baumann, Tinleigh Baumann, Bryce Baumann, and Blayke Baumann. She is also survived by many other family members and her devoted friends. A celebration of life will be held on Friday September 15, 2023 from 4:00pm to 6:00 pm at Avance Funeral Home 4976 Winton Road Fairfield, Ohio. Linda worked for the city of Fairfield Police Department and was the Executive Secretary for the Fairfield City Manager. She was also a member of the Fairfield Kiwanis. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Huntington's Disease 140 West 22nd St. New York, New York 10011. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

4976 Winton Road

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral