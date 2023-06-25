Zink, Pauline

Zink (Hurm), Pauline Katherine



Pauline Katherine (née Hurm) Zink passed away peacefully at the age of 99 on June 9, 2023 in Zionsville, IN, formerly of Hamilton, OH where she resided for 96 years. She was born on January 6, 1924 to Paul William Hurm and Naomi Katherine (Gorrell) Hurm. Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and sister-in-law, William and Margaret Hurm, and her husband of 42 years, William (Bill) Rothwell Zink. She is survived by her three children, Leslie Katherine (William) Kidder of Stuart, FL, Nancy (Eugene) Thompson of Zionsville, IN, and Thomas William Zink of St. Petersburg, FL; nine grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.



Pauline graduated from the Ohio State University in 1943 and received her Masters degree from Merrill Palmer Institute in Detroit, MI in early childhood education in 1945. She and Bill were married in January 1946 when he returned from his service in the US Army Air Corps in China following WWII. Pauline taught kindergarten in Hamilton, OH for twenty-five years and continued early education studies throughout her life. As an excellent teacher, she imparted her knowledge, skills and passions to her children and grandchildren. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Hamilton where she sang in the choir and volunteered in church ministries. She had a strong faith that guided all parts of her life. She was a gracious host, with excellent culinary skills. She enjoyed playing Bridge with lifelong friends, sewing, knitting, reading, gardening,, and traveling. She moved to Zionsville at the age of 96 go be closer to family. She was blessed with many wonderful friends and supportive family.



A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to First United Methodist Church, 225 Ludlow ST, Hamilton, OH 45011 or Anchors of Hope Hospice Care, 973 Keystone Way N, Carmel, IN 46032



