ZINN, GARY

60, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, in his home. Gary was born September 3, 1962, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Edgar Lee and Mary Almeta (Miller) Zinn. He was employed as a RN for The Rocking Horse Center and was a member of the Lighthouse Tabernacle Church. He had volunteered as a Paramedic for the Moorefield Township Fire Department and was a member of the Northridge Lions Club. He also enjoyed golfing, loved Elvis "The King" and was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes. Survivors include one daughter, Ashlee Zinn; grandson, Jaxson, his Little Buddy; girlfriend, Janet Carman; two sisters, Linda Zinn and Malea Miller; niece, Tyffanie (Josh) Zinn; nephew, Colby Miller; great-niece, Kaylee; great-nephew, Chance; and many lifelong friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, David Miller; and several aunts and uncles. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday at 1:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior, beginning at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Moorefield Township Fire Department.

