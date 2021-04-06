ZIRKLE, Janet

ZIRKLE (Dorsey, Wiford), Janet L.



Janet L (Dorsey, Wiford) Zirkle, age 84 of St. Paris, OH, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, at New Albany Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center.



Jan was born October 2, 1936, in Rosewood, OH, daughter of the late Dale and Violet



(Erwin) Dorsey.



In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husbands, Frederick Zirkle and



Eugene Wiford. Jan is survived by her sons, Douglas (Linda) Wiford of Gahanna, OH, and Daniel (Valerie) Wiford of



Windsor, CT, stepson Bryan (Melissa) Zirkle of Urbana, OH, grandson Christopher (Nancy) Wiford, step grandsons, Ethan (Bridget) Zirkle of Bellefontaine, OH, and Garret (Kristie) Zirkle of Fort Bragg, NC, four great-grandchildren, sister



Sondra Poling of Urbana, OH, brother Kermit (Carol) Dorsey of Sidney, OH, and nieces and nephews.



Jan was employed at WB Marvin Manufacturing Company for 38 years. Jan enjoyed playing Euchre with family and friends, several hundred thousand games. She was active with the St. Paris VFW auxiliary and the Red Hat Society.



There will be a private graveside service at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Memorial donations may be made to JSP Fire and EMS District, P.O. Box 648, St. Paris, Ohio 43072, Urbana Champaign County Senior Center, P.O. Box 644, Urbana, Ohio 43078 or Terre Haute United Methodist Church, 5938 St. Rt. 55, Urbana, Ohio 43078.



Condolences to the family may be sent to



www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com