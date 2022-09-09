ZOLG, Helen Katherine



Helen Katherine Zolg, age 87, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022. She was born July 23, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Arthur and Helen Zolg. She was a teacher and reading tutor for over 50 years and spent her life sharing her faith in Christ. Entrusted arrangements to SCHOEDINGER EAST FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of life will be held Monday, September 19, 2022, at 7PM at Reynoldsburg Baptist Church, 887 Rosehill Rd., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. Family will be having a burial the following day, at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Dayton, OH, Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 11AM.

