Zonars, Irene "Nikki"



Age 97, passed away on February 12, 2025. Born on January 8, 1928 to the late Constantine and Effimia Gelep, Nikki was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Frank C. Zonars, as well as her only sister Mary Hutchison. She is survived by her four children: Stella Pseekos (Jim), Suzanne Hambrick (Craig), Stephen Zonars (Patti), and Stephanie Zonars. Also survived by four grandchildren: Eleni Hambrick (Ashley), Joshua Hambrick (Jordan), Alex Pseekos (Kristen), and Frank Zonars II (Chrissa) and six great-grandchildren.



Born in Leominster, MA Nikki moved to Dayton in 1941 and never left. She graduated from Oakwood High School and attended the University of Dayton before marrying Frank in 1948 and starting a family. A loving mother, aunt, grandmother and friend, she invested her life in caring for her family and friends, always celebrating them by hosting gatherings and parties in her home.



A devoted member of the Greek Orthodox church, Nikki spent countless hours serving through the Philoptochos women's group and at the Dayton Greek Festival. She loved sharing her Greek heritage (and pastries) with others and had a gift for making others feel welcomed and special.



Family will receive friends Thursday, February 20 at 10 AM with the funeral service to follow at 11 AM at the Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, OH., with Fr. Anthony Cook officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greek Orthodox Church Philoptochos Society in memory of Nikki Zonars. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com