‘120 Hours Behind Bars’: Butler County Jail to be featured on Discovery Channel docuseries

Ohio
55 minutes ago
The Butler County Jail will be featured in a documentary airing Monday on The Discovery Channel.

The docuseries titled “120 Hours Behind Bars” premieres Monday, Jan. 19, at 9 p.m.

The reality series will give an “unfiltered look at what truly happens behind bars,” the Butler County Sheriff’s Office shared in a social media post announcement.

“You can soon take an inside look at America’s toughest jails, where officers are often outnumbered and violence can erupt without warning,” the post reads.

Episode 1 on Monday will feature the Washington Parish jail in Louisiana.

The release date for the Butler County Jail episode has yet to be announced.

About the Author

Aimee covers issues in northern Montgomery County communities, including Huber Heights, Trotwood, Vandalia, Englewood, Butler Twp., Brookville, and more. She studied journalism at Bowling Green State University, and has been a staff writer for Dayton Daily News since 2021.