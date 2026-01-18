‘120 Hours Behind Bars’: Butler County Jail to be featured on Discovery Channel docuseries

The Butler County Jail will be featured in a documentary airing Monday on The Discovery Channel.
The docuseries titled “120 Hours Behind Bars” premieres Monday, Jan. 19, at 9 p.m.
The reality series will give an “unfiltered look at what truly happens behind bars,” the Butler County Sheriff’s Office shared in a social media post announcement.
“You can soon take an inside look at America’s toughest jails, where officers are often outnumbered and violence can erupt without warning,” the post reads.
Episode 1 on Monday will feature the Washington Parish jail in Louisiana.
The release date for the Butler County Jail episode has yet to be announced.
